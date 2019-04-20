Driver With Serious Head Injury Freed In Route 46 Rollover Crash In Clifton

The driver of an SUV that snapped a utility pole and rolled over Saturday morning on rain-slicked eastbound Route 46 in Clifton sustained a head injury, responders said.

The patient, who had to be extricated before being hospitalized, was conscious following the crash with another vehicle just before 9 a.m. near the Route 3 split, they said.

Clifton police, firefighters and EMS responded to the crash, which closed the highway well past 10 a.m. while an investigation was conducted.

The Passaic County prosecutor’s fatal accident investigation unit was notified, given the severity of the injury.

