Driver Who Thought He Hit Animal On PIP Struck, Killed When He Gets Out To Check

A driver who thought he'd struck a small animal with his minivan on the Palisades Interstate Parkway was struck and killed after he got out to check, authorities said.

Passengers told responding officers that the Brooklyn driver stopped his 2014 Toyota Sienna on the northbound side right before the New York state border in Alpine shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, PIP Police Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.

He was standing in the roadway when a northbound 2018 Cadillac CT6 hit him, Walter said.

Parkway police administered CPR before Hatzolah EMS took the victim to Nyack Hospital, where the sergeant said he was pronounced dead.

The sedan driver refused medical attention, Walter said. No summonses were immediately issued.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence. The Closter Volunteer Ambulance Corps and medics from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center also responded.

An investigation was continuing.

