Convicted Child Porn Trafficker From Paterson Busted Again

A Paterson man who spent three years in state custody for trafficking child porn was arrested by Passaic County sheriff’s officers on similar charges Thursday.

Raul O. Alarcon, 32, had 150 or so child porn images on his phone when detectives raided his residence, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Members of Berdnik’s Internet Crime Against Children Task Force began investigating after receiving a tip in February that Alarcon had sent an illegal image via instant message, the sheriff said.

Detectives seized both his phone and digital camera, Berdnik said, adding that they will continue to examine the phone for additional evidence.

Alarcon was sentenced in 2016 to five years in state prison on child porn convictions. He was released in March 2019 from the Adult Diagnostic Treatment Center in Avenel.

Sheriff’s detectives charged Alarcon with various child pornography offenses, as well as with tampering with evidence.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

