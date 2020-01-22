Contact Us
Clifton Police Officer Rescues Missing Woman Severely Injured In Suicide Leap

Jerry DeMarco
Clifton police
Clifton police Photo Credit: Mark Rosetti (demonracer2)

A suicidal woman who survived an overnight leap from a bridge between Clifton and Garfield with serious injuries was rescued after an officer who was searching for her heard her screams, authorities said Wednesday.

Family members told Clifton police around 11 p.m. Tuesday that the 40-something Botany Village woman "threatened to harm herself before fleeing her residence," Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Initially unable to find her, city police summoned their colleagues from Garfield, who assisted.

Officer Eric Rodriguez was searching the area with his patrol cruiser's windows down when he heard screaming coming from beneath the Ackerman Avenue Bridge to Garfield near Botany Village around 1 a.m., Bracken said.

"He responded to the area of the screams and located the missing female lying injured and incapacitated along the riverbank," he said.

An EMS unit took her to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson with injuries to her lower torso, the lieutenant said.

She was expected to survive, he said.

