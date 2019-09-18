Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bookkeeper From Paterson Charged With Embezzling $100,000 From Bergen Food Distributor

Jerry DeMarco
Stefany Urias
Stefany Urias Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A bookkeeper from Paterson embezzled $100,000 from a Bergen County food distributor that she worked for, authorities charged.

Stefany Carolina Urias “took customer payments via checks and money orders without her employer’s authorization,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

She then “altered and deposited” checks and money orders made payable to the wholesale food distribution company into her account, he said.

Musella’s Financial Crimes Unit arrested Urias in Passaic on charges of theft, forgery, falsifying records and criminal computer activity, the prosecutor said.

She was processed at the Bergen County Jail and released pending a Sept. 25 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

