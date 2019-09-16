Bergen's Top Lawmen Host High Holy Days Safety Briefing

Bergen County's top law enforcement officers are hosting a safety briefing this Friday for Jewish community leaders and local police officials.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella and Sheriff Anthony Cureton will "give faith leaders an opportunity to bring community concerns to the attention of law enforcement and also inform them about safety precautions law enforcement will take during this busy time of year," the sheriff said Monday in a release.

"The months of September and October mark several high holy days for the Jewish faith, including Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot, and Simchat Torah," Cureton said.

Attendees at Friday's 10 a.m. session at 2 Bergen County Plaza will include Rabbi Joel Friedman, the sheriff's chaplain.

