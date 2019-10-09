Bergen Special Needs Counselor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Underage Student

Authorities charged a 53-year-old counselor at a Bergen County special needs high school in Hackensack with the statutory rape of an underage student.

Ellen Terpening of Fair Lawn remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Terpening, who state records list as a substance abuse counselor with the Bergen County Special Services School District, worked at the Gateway High School on Main Street in Hackensack.

She's charged with aggravated sexual assault on a victim between 13 and 16 years old while in a supervisory position in connection with two alleged incidents from September 2016, criminal records show.

Terpening, formerly of Floral Park (Long Island), is also charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact, sexual assault and two counts of child endangerment. She was booked into the county lockup on Wednesday, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to release a mugshot and details regarding the charges.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.