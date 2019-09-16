BAIL REFORM: Released Hackensack Burglar Hits Same Business For 3rd Time, Police Say

Less than a week after he was released for breaking into two area businesses, a habitual Hackensack offender did it again -- at the same deli he'd burglarized twice before, authorities said.

Peter Tobin, 52, was picked up last Thursday and released under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law for three Main Street burglaries within a block and a half of one another -- twice at Fairmount Eats and once at B&W Bakery, authorities said at the time.

SEE: Accused Hackensack Burglar Breaks Business Glass Doors, Swipes Cash Three Times, Police Say

Then, around 2 a.m. Monday, a witness called police after seeing Tobin break into Fairmount Eats again, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

Moments later, Sgt. Jason Klosk spotted Tobin walking east across Poplar Avenue.

The sergeant found Tobin carrying a screwdriver, pliers and some change taken from the register, Busciglio said.

Police charged Tobin with burglary and possession of burglary tools -- only this time he was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Monday pending a detention hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.