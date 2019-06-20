Contact Us
Babysitter Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child, 6, In Union City

Paul Milo
Mario Buitrago-Sanchez
Mario Buitrago-Sanchez Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 71-year-old Union City man was arrested for allegedly molesting a six-old-girl on "multiple" occasions, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Police in Secaucus contacted the prosecutor's Special Victims Unit Friday and reported the alleged assaults. That night, Mario Buitrago-Sanchez was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault. endangering the welfare of a child and lewdness.

The assaults occurred while Buitrago-Sanchez was watching the child in his Union City home, authorities said.

Buitrago-Sanchez is in custody pending his trial.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

