Authorities: Police Raid Paterson Strip Club-Turned-Prostitution Hub

Dancers at a Paterson strip club openly solicited customers for sex, then kicked up a portion of the proceeds to management, said authorities who raided the place after undercover officers posed as patrons.

Citizen complaints led to the quality-of-life undercover probe of the Moonlight Lounge on Market Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

The officers, in turn, were “solicited for sexual acts in exchange for currency on the [ABC-]licensed premises,” he said.

Members of the city ABC/Vice Unit, assisted by drug and patrol officers, raided the business just after 11 p.m. Friday.

In addition to the criminal arrests, they seized $2,290 in illegal proceeds and filed 10 ABC administrative charges, Speziale said.

Those busted included manager Ana Checo, 47, of Carlstadt, and manager/bartender Raquel Abreu, 41, of Paterson, who were charged with promoting prostitution and maintaining a nuisance.

Charged with prostitution: Dancers Betsy Arauco, 42, and Genesis Matos, 25, both of Clifton, and Thalia Diaz, 20, Maria Diaz, 45, and Miledis Done-Caraballo, 46, of the Bronx.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.