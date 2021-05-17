Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities ID Woman Struck, Killed By Train In Morristown

by Valerie Musson & Cecilia Levine
Area of Kahn Road between Morristown and Convent Station
Area of Kahn Road between Morristown and Convent Station Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities have identified the woman struck and killed by a train early Monday in Morris County.

Jane B. Siegel, 61, of Morristown, was struck on Kahn Road between Convent Station and Morristown by Morris & Essex Line train 6602 around 4:40 a.m., NJ Transit spokeswoman Mariluz Garcia-Diaz said.

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 30 customers or the crew on board the train at the time. 

The train left Dover at 4:16 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Statin New York at 5:44 a.m., she said.

Morris & Essex Line train service was briefly suspended between Summit and Dover but has since resumed. New Jersey Transit Police were on scene leading the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.