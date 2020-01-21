Contact Us
Breaking News: NJ: Bergenfield Housing Complex Manager Broke Civil Rights Law Rejecting Apartment Applicant
Authorities: Hackensack Massage Parlor Raided, 2 Charged After Detective Offered ‘Healing Hand'

Jerry DeMarco
Huaihui Li, Shen Qin
Huaihui Li, Shen Qin Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy HACKENSACK PD

A Hackensack massage parlor was closed down and two employees from Queens arrested after a police detective was propositioned, authorities said Tuesday.

Acting on an anonymous complaint, a detective entered the Healing Hand Spa on Main Street around noon Friday, posing as a customer.

The hostess, Shen Qin, 50, of Flushing, took the detective to the masseuse, Huaihui Li, 41, of Bayside, who “offered to perform sexual acts for money, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt.

Several city officers then entered and arrested both women, he said.

The Hackensack Health Department closed the store for violating license provisions, the captain said.

Qin and Li were released on summonses charging them with prostitution-related offenses pending a Feb. 3 in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

DeWitti, meanwhile, thanked South Hackensack police for their assistance.

"The Hackensack Police Department takes quality of life concerns seriously, and its members are committed to keeping Hackensack a safe, desirable community as progress continues in its revitalization,” the captain said. “Thank you to the person that made the anonymous complaint."

Anyone else who witnesses a crime or has information about one is urged to reach out to CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack, and Bogota, which offers cash rewards of up to $1 ,000.

Tips can be made anonymously at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 , 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

