'A Miracle': Fair Lawn Teen Rescued After 38-Foot Plunge At Remote Ramapo River Swimming Hole

A recent Fair Lawn High School graduate who survived a 38-foot headfirst fall at a remote swimming hole just across the New York state line over the weekend said she was grateful to be alive.

The 18-year-old victim had to be airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center following an hour-long recovery effort by both her friends and local responders Saturday at the Ramapo River swimming hole just off Route 17 in Tuxedo, N.Y.

"She hit the rocks on the way down and landed face-first in the water," her mother told Daily Voice.

"The boys who were there saved her life with their quick action and basic first-aid knowledge," the mom said. "Some jumped in with their clothes on and lifted her head out of the water."

Her daughter remained in stable condition Monday with broken ribs, a broken collar bones, a neck fracture and several bumps and bruises, as well as cuts that required stitches.

"She also has some broken teeth," her mother added.

Nine people in all had been swimming in the unauthorized area known as "the bubbles" on Saturday when the mishap occurred, she said.

Lt. John Norton ( wearing black in photo above ) and Officer William Hall were among the responders who got to her, Tuxedo police said.

It took them nearly 20 minutes because of the area's remote location, her mother said, adding that others needed up to an hour to reach it.

With help from the injured teen's friends, responders tied ropes to floating rigs to get her out of the water, then carried her up the cliffs and along makeshift wooded trails to a railroad right-of-way, the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The Woodbury Ambulance Corps took her to nearby Quarry Field for the flight to HUMC aboard AirMed One, the post says.

Atlantic Air Rescue, town firefighters and New York State and MTA police also participated.

"This rescue was difficult, taxing to emergency personnel, some of whom had heat difficulties, and incredibly time-consuming, where seconds may count for the victim," town police added in their post.

"Please refrain from such locations. Enjoy your summer days where it is safe," they said.

The victim, as well as her loved ones and friends, all consider her very fortunate.

"It really is a miracle," her mother said. "I honestly don't know how she's alive.

"We're all extremely grateful."

