Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Confessed NJ ID Thief Admits Stealing $450,000 In Pandemic Unemployment Benefits From NY State
DV Pilot Police & Fire

6,000 Pounds Of Porcelain Crushes Roseland Construction Worker, Developing Reports Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Hackensack AirMed One
Hackensack AirMed One Photo Credit: Greenwood Lake Airshow (Philip Glen)

A construction worker in Roseland was apparently hospitalized after 6,000 pounds of porcelain fell on him Monday afternoon, developing and unconfirmed reports say.

A medevac was called to the scene at140 Harrison Ave., and the victim had been removed, reports say. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was investigating.

Subsequent reports said the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital and in cardiac arrest.

The incident occurred at Porcelain Source, headquartered in Kearny, an OSHA representative told Daily Voice.

The company does not have an OSHA inspection history.

Police could not immediately confirm the circumstances.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.