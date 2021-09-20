6,000 Pounds Of Porcelain Crushes Roseland Construction Worker, Developing Reports Say

A construction worker in Roseland was apparently hospitalized after 6,000 pounds of porcelain fell on him Monday afternoon, developing and unconfirmed reports say.

A medevac was called to the scene at140 Harrison Ave., and the victim had been removed, reports say. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was investigating.

🔺🙏🏻 ROSELAND: EMPLOYEE TRAPPED UNDER CONCRETE

🔺🙏🏻 ACCIDENT:

▪️ Employee has multiple injuries after being crushed by about 6,000 pounds of concrete

▪️ Essex County OSHA notified#RoselandNJ — Carolyne Curley / West Essex NOW (@WestEssexNOW) September 20, 2021

Subsequent reports said the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital and in cardiac arrest.

The incident occurred at Porcelain Source, headquartered in Kearny, an OSHA representative told Daily Voice.

The company does not have an OSHA inspection history.

Police could not immediately confirm the circumstances.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

