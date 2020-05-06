2nd Trenton Person Struck By Amtrak Train In 16 Hours

A person was struck by an Amtrak train Friday afternoon in Mercer County, authorities said. It was the second person struck by a train in Trenton within 16 hours.

An unidentified victim was on the tracks near Lalor Street and Route 129 and in Trenton when the fatal accident occurred about 2 p.m, Trenton police said.

Another person, still unidentified, was killed by a train about 10 p.m. Thursday near Bridge and Ferry streets in Trenton, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said.

This is a developing story.

