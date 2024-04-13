Holiday Shooting That Wounded 3 In Paterson Committed By Two 16-Year-Olds, Authorities Charge

A lengthy investigation led to the detentions of both boys, one from Paterson, the other from Clifton, for the Sept. 3 shooting, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi announced.

Delinquency complaints charge both with attempted murder and weapons offenses, they said.

City police found two victims – one 28 from Elmwood Park and the other 33 from Paterson – while responding to a 2:40 a.m. call at Union Avenue and Jasper Street.

Both were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Another man, 29, from Paterson, was wounded by gunfire a block or so down Kearney Street, responders said.

He arrived at St. Joe’s in a private vehicle with an injury that also wasn’t fatal.

Valdes and Abbassi didn’t suggest a possible motive. They also didn’t say when the teens were taken into custody nor whether they were released or sent to a juvenile detention center.

Such cases ordinarily are held behind closed doors in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson because of the boys’ ages. Holding them would guarantee their presence in court.

