One Dead, Two Wounded, Gunmen Flee In Jersey City Double Shooting

Witnesses reported seeing two gunmen flee east on Bowers Street following the shooting on Central Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

Freddie Posey, 25, of Jersey City, was pronounced dead shortly after 9:30 p.m. at Jersey City Medical Center, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

A 30-year-old Jersey City female who also was brought to the hospital in an ambulance was treated for a gunshot would in the leg, responders said.

A third victim, a 24-year-old Jersey City man, went to University Hospital in Newark in a private vehicle with a wound that wasn't considered life-threatening, Suarez said.

"No arrests have been made at this time," the prosecutor said shortly before noon Monday.

She asked that anyone with information that could help identify those responsible call her office at (201) 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential, Suarez said.

It was Jersey City's second homicide of the year.

