Support Surges For Son Of North Jersey Dad Who Died Of Sepsis At 31

Support is on the rise for the son of a beloved North Jersey dad who died from sepsis at the age of 31.

Christopher A. Stein died at Newton Medical Center on Sept. 21, his obituary says.

Born in Phoenix, AZ, Stein moved to Sussex County at the age of 16 and had spent the last 11 years in Ogdensburg.

Stein was known for his frequent vacations to Arizona and his passion for the Diamondbacks, according to his memorial.

Above all, Stein was remembered for the fierce and endless love he had for his young son, Silas.

More than $3,100 had been raised as of Thursday on a GoFundMe for Silas’ education, putting the family more than halfway toward the campaign’s $5,000 goal.

“[Stein] was a loving father who has always encouraged his son Silas to achieve greatness,” reads the fundraiser. “With your help, we're setting up an educational fund for him.”

Stein’s memorial was held Oct. 9 at Pinkel Funeral Home on Route 23 in Sussex.

In addition to his son, Stein is survived by his wife, JoyAnna M. Hickey; his mother, Helene L. Disney-Viteo, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Silas C Stein Education Fund’ on GoFundMe.

