Support Rises For Daughters Of NJ Native, Devoted Dad Who Died After Valiant Cancer Battle, 38

Support is on the rise for the daughters of New Jersey native and beloved father Joseph Thomas Kobialka, who died after a valiant battle with cancer on Monday, April 25 at the age of 38.

Born in Somers Point, Joseph grew up New Gretna before recently moving to Georgetown, Delaware, where he lived at the time of his death, his obituary says.

Joseph was known for his love of nature and the outdoors, including fishing, trapping, and photography, according to his memorial.

He also had a passion for media and creating art.

Above all, Joseph is remembered for embracing his role as a caring and devoted father to his children, Kaydence and Saydee.

“He was kind, funny, and had a smile that would light up a room,” reads his memorial.

In addition to his children, Joseph leaves behind their mother, Alicia; his partner, Lexi Lockerman; his loving parents, Tom and Roseann Kobialka and Cindy and Brian Walker; his sisters, Megan Kobialka and Melissa Achey and their families; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, $2,100 had been raised on GoFundMe as of Wednesday, May 18 for Joseph’s daughters.

“With the family's blessing, I am setting up this page for anyone wishing to help support Joe's girls during this difficult time and moving forward,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Rebecca Smith.

“Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Joseph’s celebration of life was held at Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home in North Wildwood on Friday, May 6.

Donations can also be made in Joseph’s memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Support For Joe Kobialka's Girls’ on GoFundMe.

