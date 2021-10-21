Pennsylvania Firefighter Mourned As 'Beautiful, Impactful'

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Carrie Rafuse
Carrie Rafuse Photo Credit: Carrie Rafuse Facebook photo

A central Pennsylvania community is mourning the loss of a beloved firefighter.

Carrie Ann Rafuse, 25, of Middletown, suddenly died on Wednesday, Oct. 13, according to her obituary.

It is believed Rafuse was the firefighter who died by suicide on Oct. 13, although this has not been confirmed by officials. 

Rafuse was a graduate of Northern York High School, Dillsburg and of Duquesne University, according to her obituary.

She was a Logistic Management Specialist for USASAC at New Cumberland Army Depot and a volunteer firefighter with Swatara Township Fire Company, Station 49, Engine 91, according to her social media and her obituary.

She enjoyed the outdoors, her pets and she loved spending time with her family, as stated in her obituary.

Rafuse is survived by her parents, Christopher A. and wife his Tina (Soles) Rafuse and her mother Kristen A. (Sprenger) Bankert; her brothers, Cameron J. Rafuse and Trent D. Bankert; and numerous friends and colleagues.

The community is sharing their grief on social media, recalling Carrie Rafuse's beautiful and funny personality and impactful life.

No public events have been scheduled and services will be held privately for the family.

