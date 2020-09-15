Hans Jochimsen Of Fort Lee Dies, 87, Took Pride In Work As Engineer

Hans Jochimsen, 87, of Fort Lee, died on Sept. 2.

Hans was born on July 6, 1933 in the Bronx to the late Hans (1982) and Marie (Hansen) Jochimsen (1988).

He earned his Bachelor’s of Science degree in engineering. He worked as an Engineer for Bayer Co., previously known as Technicon Co., in New York City.

Upon retirement, Hans spent most of his time in his summer home in Stormville, NY. As an engineer, he was fascinated by technology and took great pride in his career and work. Family and friends knew Hans to be a hard worker and loyal person. He will be greatly missed.

Hans is survived by his beloved friend Lorraine Cheney of Stormville, NY.

A Prayer Service and Blessing to celebrate Hans’s life took place on Sept. 9 at Cargain Funeral Homes, Inc. Hans was interred at Ballard Barret Cemetery in Mahopac, NY.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.