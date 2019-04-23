Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Dumont Man Struck, Killed By Freight Train In Bergenfield Suicide
Obituaries

Dominik Assis, Dad And Kearny Native, Dead At 27

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Dominik Assis and his son Logan.
Dominik Assis and his son Logan. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A funeral will be held Wednesday for Dominik Assis, 27, a longtime Kearny resident who died suddenly on Friday.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Cremation will be private.

Born in Brazil, he came to the United States in 1992. For the past year he lived in North Arlington. He was a self-employed flooring installer.

He is survived by his son, Logan, and his mother Ursula (nee Simone).

A fundraising campaign has been started to help defray funeral costs, with any excess to benefit Assis's son. Click here to donate or for more information.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.