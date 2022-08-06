Devoted Passaic County Mom, Black-Belt Martial Artist Dies, 48

Devoted Passaic County mother and black-belt martial artist Nicole D. Toulas died on Saturday, June 4 at the age of 48.

Raised in Ringwood, Nicole graduated from Lakeland High School before attending the University of Tampa and earning her bachelor’s degree from William Paterson University, according to her obituary.

Nicole interned for MSNBC and later pursued a marketing career, working for several years as the Director of Marketing for Rehabilitation Specialists, her memorial says.

Nicole lived in Wayne with her loving husband, Andy, at the time of her death. The two had spent 18 years of blissful marriage together.

Nicole was known for her love of fitness and had a passion for martial arts, eventually earning a black belt. She also enjoyed yoga and immersing herself in nature.

In addition to her husband, Nicole leaves behind her children, Marisa and Leo; her parents, John and Sandy Magoulis; sister, Sherrie Magoulis; nieces, Alexis and Haley; mother-in-law, Bella Toulas; sister-in-law, Vicki and her family; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Donations can be made in Nicole’s memory to the John Theurer Cancer Center in Hackensack or the Madison Dog Resort and Spa in Wayne.

Nicole’s funeral was held at Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home in Wayne on Wednesday, June 8.

“An amazing friend, mother, wife, daughter, sister and aunt, she went beyond for those she loved,” reads one of the numerous tributes on Nicole’s obituary.

“She was always there to help out with so much patience knowledge and wisdom.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Nicole D. Toulas.

