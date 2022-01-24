Beloved Montclair University Grad, North Jersey Bagel Shop Manager Hamza Muheisen Dies, 26

Beloved Montclair State University graduate and North Jersey bagel shop manager Hamza Muheisen died unexpectedly at the age of 26.

Muheisen lived in Washington and earned a Bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Montclair State University in 2018, his LinkedIn page says.

Muheisen was the manager of Muheisen Bagel & Deli, where he had become well-known for his smiling and friendly demeanor each and every day.

Friends, family members and longtime bagel shop customers flooded social media with tributes following Muheisen’s sudden passing.

“My heart going’s to the Muheisen’s family we will miss you Hamza one of the best ￼neighbor we had,” reads a post from Lauren Iverson.

“We will miss you Hamza.”

“Hamza, you were one of my class officers at Warren Tech and such an amazing person,” writes Rich Patricia.

“Such an amazing, kind young man. Rest In Peace dear friend.”

“He was definitely one of the good guys who made the world better,” reads a comment on the post.

The Beit Anna Community Center of NJ shared its condolences in a social media tribute as well:

“Hamza Muheisen, 26, has returned to his Lord,” the post says.

“The Beit Anan Community Center of NJ would like to offer its condolences to his family.”

Muheisen’s Janaza was held Saturday at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. An Azza was scheduled for Sunday and Monday between Maghreb and Isha at Masjid Omar in Paterson, the community center said.

