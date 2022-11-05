'Beautiful Soul Inside And Out:' Morris County Native Dies Suddenly, 33

Beloved Morris County native Maryjayne Cartagena died unexpectedly at her home in South Carolina on Friday, April 15. She was 33.

Born in Denville, Maryjayne grew up in Morris County and graduated from Boonton High School in 2007, her obituary says.

Maryjayne moved to South Carolina when she was 27 and had pursued several different jobs involving cosmetology, hospitality, and childcare, according to her memorial.

Maryjayne was known for her love of travel and passion for making others laugh and smile. She was an avid singer and dancer who enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family members.

Maryjayne leaves behind her loving father, Antonio Cartagena Jr.; her mother, Ardith Hicks; her sister, Suzette Cartagena; her brother, Tony Cartagena; her nephew, Elijah Cueto; her grandmother, Judith Badillo, and numerous close friends.

Meanwhile, nearly $2,300 had been raised on GoFundMe as of Wednesday for Maryjayne’s final expenses.

“The sudden and unexpected death of Maryjayne Cartagena, who was also willing to give sunshine to those around who needed it,” reads the campaign.“She was a beautiful soul inside and out.”

“She was a very loving, down to earth and playful person, who was loved by all,” reads her memorial.

Click here to view/donate to 'MaryJayne Cartagena' on GoFundMe.

