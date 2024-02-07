Fair 43°

NJ Troopers Nab Fleeing Suspects After 'Demolition Derby' Crashes On Approach To GWB

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: A stolen vehicle pursuit ended in what one motorist called a "demolition derby" series of crashes involving New Jersey State Police and a driver trying to escape on the NJ Turnpike approach to the George Washington Bridge.

At the scene on the NJ Turnpike in Fort Lee on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Jerry DeMarco
A trooper was injured when the driver of a stolen Range Rover began ramming undercover NJSP vehicles in a desperate attempt at escaping after he was boxed in by them in the local lanes at the split in Fort Lee around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, video recorded by a motorist shows.

The driver briefly headed back in the opposite direction before an officer driving a pickup truck got the Range Rover stopped.

One observer said it looked like "bumper cars," while another said it was more like a "demolition derby."

The trooper's condition couldn't immediately be determined. One responder said he appeared to have sustained a shoulder injury. Other media initially incorrectly reported an officer shot, which was on a broadcast alert of an officer down.

Civilian vehicles were struck, as well, but it didn't appear that any citizens were seriously injured.

Troopers were assisted by Fort Lee and Port Authority police. The NYPD was on standby in case the vehicle made it across the GWB.

Borough and authority police referred questions to State Police, who didn't respond to repeated requests for information throughout the day.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

