NJ Loan Officer Was Fighting For Access To Promising Drug Before He Died, 43

Born in Dover, Smith spent two decades working with Huntington National Bank, according to his obituary on the Cochran Funeral Home website. His LinkedIn page shows he was a mortgage loan officer.

In his free time, Smith enjoyed golfing, cooking, fishing and hiking with his dog Jackson, according to his obituary.

Smith penned a Facebook post in August 2023 explaining his prognosis, noting that he was denied access to a program, in which doctors had previously said would be the best treatment plan, apparently because he was undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

"A few days ago, we were horrified to learn that, despite all our efforts, I was being denied access to the program," Smith wrote.

"Words can not describe the sadness, frustration and helplessness I now feel. Time is not on my side, but I am hopeful by sharing my story this denial may be appealed and I and others whose lives depend on it might be able gain compassionate care access to Zolbetuximab."

Zolbetuximab, a drug by Astellas Pharma Inc., was approved in Japan for treatment of "unresectable, advanced or recurrent gastric cancer," the company announced weeks before Smith died.

In January, Astellas said the FDA would not approve the Biologics License Application (BLA) for zolbetuximab, "due to unresolved deficiencies following its pre-license inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility for zolbetuximab."

Smith is survived by his wife, Heather, his parents, Michael and Karen, his sisters, Keri and Colleen and his niece and nephew, Paige and Cullen, his obituary reads. He was predeceased by his sister, Erika, who died in February.

"We remember Mike playing basketball in our driveway many years ago," said one mourner on his tribute page. "He was an exceptional young man."

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, May 1 at Cochran Funeral Home in Hackettstown. A funeral mass was held Thursday, May 2, 2024 at Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church in Andover. Smith was buried at Pequest Union Cemetery, according to his obituary.

To view his obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.