NJ Celebs Troll Devils For Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes didn't just defeat the New Jersey Devils on the ice, they also delivered a social media knockout. Following the Hurricanes series win over the Devils to advance to the conference finals, the Canes decided to have some fun at the expense of New Jersey, enlisting some Jersey heavyweights to offer their congratulations.

Teresa Guidice of "The Real Housewives of the New Jersey," The Situation of "The Jersey Shore," Fireman Ed of guy who cheers at Jets games fame, Federico Castelluccio and Vincent Curatola of "The Sopranos," and Mauro Castano from "Cake Boss," all made Cameo videos, congratulating Carolina on their playoff success.

It is unknown how many of the Garden Staters even knew they were committing Jersey treason, given some of the pronunciations of Carolina.

The Hurricanes weren't finished with their attempts at getting buried on the side of the New Jersey Turnpike. They also sent out another tweet, using the lyrics of "Living on a Prayer", to celebrate being halfway to a Stanley Cup.

Meanwhile, the Devils mascot, NJ Devil, threatened to eat Stormy, the Carolina Hurricanes mascot, an anthropomorphic ice hog.

