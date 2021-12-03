Yes, Again: Explosions Expected To Rattle South Jersey During Military Base's Weekend Training

There's a downside to living near the state's largest military base.

South Jersey residents should prepare for another rocket-filled weekend of military training, officials warn.

That training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst begins with two days worth of “abundant noise” exercises from live weapons and cratering explosions starting Friday, NJ Advance Media reports.

Complaints came into local police departments two weeks ago during two days of unusually loud exercises, which can be felt and heard in Burlington, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties, the outlet says.

The noise from the base's upcoming howitzer and mortar training will likely be more intense if the weather is cloudy as forecast on Saturday, NJ.com reported.

The abundant noise alert is the highest of three categories used to warn neighbors and prevent unnecessary 9-1-1 calls.

After Saturday, the following two weeks could include “moderate noise” training with fire and rotary canons, NJ.com said, while the holiday weeks around Christmas will likely include slight training noise.

Click here for more details from NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.