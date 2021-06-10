World's 5th Ocean? It's Official, National Geographic Experts Say

Remember when most Earth Science teachers didn't believe in Continental Shift circa 1972?

Well, this week, the National Geographic Society, which has produced maps for 106 years, recognized a fifth ocean in the world, the Southern Ocean.

Until now, Southern Ocean was unofficially recognized by many scientists.

It officially joined the world's other four oceans -- the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic -- on "World Oceans Day" on Monday, according to National Geographic and The Weather Channel.

To watch a Weather Channel video about the world's fifth ocean, click here.

To read more about the National Geographic Society's official mapping of the Southern Ocean, click here.

