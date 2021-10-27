Woman Killed, Suspect Seized At Bergen County Industrial Building

A woman was found dead and a suspect taken into custody following a homicide early Wednesday at an industrial building in Northvale, authorities said.

The victim's body was found in a pool of blood at the outdoor sporting goods company on dead-ended Ludlow Avenue, near the Rockleigh border, around 8:30 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed.

Northvale police, who were first on the scene, searched the building "to make sure there was no ongoing threat to the community," Musella said.

The prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit also responded, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence at the Jamis Bicycles building.

An ALS chief made the death pronouncement and the scene was cleared soon after.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.