Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Halloween Hysteria: Would Anyone Really Give Your Trick-Or-Treater Pot Edibles?
News

Woman Killed, Suspect Seized At Bergen County Industrial Building

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit was summoned to dead-ended Ludlow Avenue in Northvale.
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit was summoned to dead-ended Ludlow Avenue in Northvale. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A woman was found dead and a suspect taken into custody following a homicide early Wednesday at an industrial building in Northvale, authorities said.

The victim's body was found in a pool of blood at the outdoor sporting goods company on dead-ended Ludlow Avenue, near the Rockleigh border, around 8:30 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed.

Northvale police, who were first on the scene, searched the building "to make sure there was no ongoing threat to the community," Musella said.

The prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit also responded, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence at the Jamis Bicycles building.

An ALS chief made the death pronouncement and the scene was cleared soon after.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.