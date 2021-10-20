Winning Lottery Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Bergen, Hudson Counties

Winners! A pair of Mega Millions lottery tickets each worth $10,000 were sold in Bergen and Hudson counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing were sold at Circle P Food Store on Main Street in New Milford and Avenue A Deli on Avenue A in Bayonne, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 03, 12, 13, 19, and 52. The Gold Mega Ball was 01, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

Each of the lucky ticket holders are eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The next drawing will be held Friday, Oct. 22.

