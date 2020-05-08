Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: TRAGIC ACCIDENT: Bergen Man, 68, Electrocuted By Wire Downed By Storm
News

Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Hackensack

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Stop & Shop at 380 West Pleasantview Ave. in Hackensack
Stop & Shop at 380 West Pleasantview Ave. in Hackensack Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Hackensack.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at Stop & Shop at 380 West Pleasantview Ave. in Hackensack, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 02, 22, 30, 42, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $22 million, and the next drawing will be held Friday, Aug. 7.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.