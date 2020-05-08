Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Hackensack

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Hackensack.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at Stop & Shop at 380 West Pleasantview Ave. in Hackensack, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 02, 22, 30, 42, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $22 million, and the next drawing will be held Friday, Aug. 7.

