WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Players Split $915,000

A pair of lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery players will split nearly $1 million from Sunday's drawing, state officials said.
The winning ti kets were sold in Burlington and Middlesex counties.
Two winners matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $914,606 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the May 16, drawing. Each ticket is worth $457,303.
Sunday's winning numbers were: 07, 12, 27, 36, and 41 and the XTRA number was: 04.
The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.
The winning Jersey Cash 5 tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Burlington County: Quick Stop Food Store, 99 JFK Way, Willingboro; and,
- Middlesex County: Quick Chek #127, 2432 Route 130, South Brunswick.
