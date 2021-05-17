WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Players Split $915,000

A pair of lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery players will split nearly $1 million from Sunday's drawing, state officials said.

The winning ti kets were sold in Burlington and Middlesex counties.

Two winners matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $914,606 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the May 16, drawing. Each ticket is worth $457,303.

Sunday's winning numbers were: 07, 12, 27, 36, and 41 and the XTRA number was: 04.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

The winning Jersey Cash 5 tickets were sold at the following locations:

Burlington County: Quick Stop Food Store, 99 JFK Way, Willingboro; and,

Middlesex County: Quick Chek #127, 2432 Route 130, South Brunswick.

