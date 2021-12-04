Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WINNERS: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $276K

Jon Craig
7-Eleven on Lakeshore Way in Brick
Photo Credit: Google Maps

A trio of lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery players matched all five numbers drawn on Friday, state officials said.

Each winning ticket is worth $91,929.

The winning numbers were: 06, 07, 08, 11, and 19 and the XTRA number was: 02. 

Three retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Camden County: Jersey Bagel & Food Mart, 609 Sicklerville Rd., Sicklerville;
  • Hudson County: Critel Associates, 465 Grand St., Jersey City; and,
  • Ocean County: 7-Eleven #11043, 108 Lakeshore Way, Brick.

