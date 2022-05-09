WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $816K

There was a big lucky winner in Saturday's Jersey Cash 5 lottery drawing.

One ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $815,767 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, May 7, drawing.

The winning numbers were: 07, 13, 16, 28, and 34 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at ShopRite #553, 2909 Washington Rd., Parlin in Middlesex County.

