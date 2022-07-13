Contact Us
Breaking News: Man With Rifle Nabbed In NJ Crash While Fleeing In Stole Car From PA Burglary: Police
News

Wildwood Man Finds Buried Cash From 1934 While Renovating Home

Jon Craig
Richard Gilson dug up $10s and $20s rolled up in brown paper, looking like little cigars, dated 1934.
Richard Gilson dug up $10s and $20s rolled up in brown paper, looking like little cigars, dated 1934. Photo Credit: Suzanne Gilson

A South Jersey man found cash buried while he was renovating his home, Philadelphia CBS 3 reported.

"They were hiding that money from somebody for something,” Richard Gilson of Wildwood told the outlet.

Gilson found about $1,000 in rolls of $10 and $20 bills, all dated from 1934, on Friday, July 8 as he was digging up an area outside his home, his wife, Suzanne, wrote on Facebook.

He thinks the money was cashed out at once during the Great Depression or stolen, the outlet said.

On Tuesday, July 12, another bundle of cash was found, Gilson said, adding that he will leave that bundle intact, so he hasn't counted it, according to NJ Advance Media.

Click here for the complete story by Philadelphia CBS 3. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.