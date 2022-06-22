WATCH: Paramus Residents Home As Brazen Bandit Enters, Takes Keys, Flees With Hi-End Sedan

A brazen thief entered a Paramus home at night while the owners were upstairs, took the keys to their BMW and drove off with it, authorities said.

It was at least the third time in the past several months in Paramus that a brazen burglar has gone into someone's home to snatch keys to high-end vehicles, said Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg, who released home security video of the theft from various angles.

An undetermined number of bandits pulled up to the Bruce Drive home off Oradell Avenue in a white SUV around 10:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, Ehrenberg said Wednesday.

One of them got out, found a door locked on the east side of the house, then walked around to the other side and found one that accessed the garage, the chief said.

He then "found an unlocked door from the garage into the home," went in and took the keys to a resident's black 2021 BMW SUV, Ehrenberg said.

The bandit runs out to the driveway and signals his companions that he has the keys. He then gets into the BMW, backs it out and speeds off.

"The victims of the burglary were home and upstairs when this occurred but did not hear anything," Ehrenberg said. "A short time later they realized that the car was taken."

The chief shared home surveillance images in the hopes of possibly identifying those involved or their vehicle. He described the burglar who entered the home as black and wearing a hoodie and ski mask, both dark-colored.

ANYONE who might have seen something, recognizes the thief or has security video or other evidence that could help investigators find those responsible is asked to call Paramus police, who are working together with the New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force on the case.

CALL PARAMUS PD: (201) 262-3400

Ehrenberg, meanwhile, urged residents to:

Make sure first-floor doors and windows are kept locked;

Remove garage door openers from unlocked cars;

Make sure interior doors between your garage and living space are kept locked.

