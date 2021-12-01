Wanaque Man Busted In Domestic Incident With Illegal Weapons, Explosives

A Wanaque man who damaged his sister’s cellphone as she recorded him threatening her had an illegal gun and explosives, among other contraband, in their home, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Some of the items that were seized from Michael Wierciszewski, 23, were also found in his car following a call to the Jackson Street home in Haskell on Nov. 24, they said.

Neighbors said the Passaic County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad removed several items that were set out and inspected on a table set up in the driveway.

Wierciszewski was charged with a host of offenses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik and Wanaque Police Chief Robert Kronyak said.

These included four counts each of possession of a destructive device and fireworks, along with single counts involving possession of an assault weapon, a silencer, metal knuckles and handcuffs and tampering with evidence, they said.

They didn't specifically identify the "destructive devices" allegedly found, but law enforcement sources said some could have been used in a pipe bomb.

Wierciszewski remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending court action on the charges, which jail records show include making terroristic threats and criminal mischief.

