Upper Saddle River Man Jailed On Child Porn Charges

Jerry DeMarco
Matthew Heitman
Matthew Heitman Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

An Upper Saddle River man was jailed on child porn charges.

Matthew Heitman, a 33-year-old insurance underwriter for entertainers, athletes and corporate executives,  was arrested Thursday following an investigation by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and local police.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Heitman is charged with trafficking images of child sex abuse and child endangerment.

