UPDATE: Three Caught, Passersby Hospitalized After Teen Driver T-Bones SUV In Paramus Pursuit

UPDATE: A 17-year-old vehicle thief rammed a Paramus police car during a late-night pursuit that ended moments later in a crash that sent two civilians to the hospital, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said Thursday.

Officers Slavko Bajovic and Michael Mordaga began pursuing the Hyundai Tucson while responding to a report of an attempted auto theft on Lawrence Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, the chief said.

The SUV had been reported stolen out of Irvington earlier in the day, he said.

The officers pursued it into dead-ended Farview Avenue before the driver suddenly spun the Hyundai around and rammed Bajovic's vehicle, Ehrenberg said.

Mordaga continued the pursuit while colleagues tended to Bajovic, who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with what the chief said were moderate injuries.

The driver ran a red light at Century and Paramus roads, where the Hyundai T-boned a Lexus SUV.

All three occupants bailed out, Ehrenberg said.

Mordaga grabbed the driver.

Officer Nicholas Tanelli captured another, 15.

Officer Michael Cleary tracked down the third, 16.

Two women who were in the Lexus -- one 56, the other 22, both of Paramus -- were treated at the scene by Paramus EMS before being taken to HUMC, the chief said.

The juveniles were issued delinquency complaints.

The most severe went to the 17-year-old driver, who was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and eluding, among other offenses. He was sent to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro to await a closed-door hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

The other two teens were transported back to their homes in Newark after family members were unable to retrieve either of them from Paramus police headquarters, the chief said.

Fair Lawn police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office assisted, he said.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this account.

