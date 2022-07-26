Unsuspecting Victim Shot In Paterson, Dropped Off At Hospital

A robbery victim who'd apparently been lured to the area for a supposed online transaction was shot in broad daylight on a Paterson street, responders said.

A vehicle dropped off the 26-year-old Paterson resident at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center moments after the shooting at East 28th Street and 7th Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

The driver then sped off, responders said.

They described the vehicle as a gray 2003 Ford Expedition with a registration that comes back to a Clifton resident, Daily Voice has learned.

The victim was treated at the hospital and expected to survive.

Valdes and Baycora asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help identify the shooter contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342.

