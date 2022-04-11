Tributes Mount: 'Gentleman, Class Act' Northern Valley Athletic Director Tom Kaechele Dies

TRIBUTE: It’s a measure of the man that tributes continued to mount – not just from his own school and district – as news spread of the death of Tom Kaechele.

Thomas Kaechele, who was the athletic director at Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan, was a gentleman, a class act, someone who cared not just for his players but those of their opponents, as well, those who knew him said.

He died Sunday after battling an illness.

“The light in Bergen County sports shines a little bit less bright today,” wrote Jim Tolomeo Sr. “[It] lost one of the best ADs in the business plus a fine gentleman.”

“We will miss you being on our sideline,” Old Tappan Football tweeted, “but will never forget the contributions you made not only for the NVOT football program but for all of NVOT athletics.”

The Greater Bergen County YMCA had named Kaechele, 64, of Haworth its person of the year.

He’d been the Y’s Sports Award Banquet chairman for more than 15 years, helping to raise $35,000 for children and families, the organization noted in a social media post.

“We were looking forward to celebrating with him in November and are at a loss for words,” the Y wrote. “He will be greatly missed.”

Kaechele was Northern Valley Old Tappan’s AD for nearly 25 years, a period during which the Golden Knights grew to excel -- particularly in football, baseball and girls basketball.

The school’s more recognizable names include:

Los Angeles Rams strong safety and team captain Jordan Fuller and his brother, former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Fuller, of Englewood;

Norwood native and ESPN host/reporter/analyst Dianna Russini was All-State in soccer, basketball, softball and track at NVOT;

Former New York Mets General Manager Omar Minaya’s son, Justin, a prominent 2022 NBA draft prospect who was part of the first Providence University team to win a regular-season Big East championship.

“Tom was always so welcoming and professional,” Brenda Canal wrote.

Kaechele was “was a wonderful man, great teacher and always [had] a good word when you needed it,” Peter F. Glynn wrote.

Funeral arrangements hadn’t yet been announced Monday evening.

