TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 9W In Rockland To Be Closed For Repairs Saturday

A typically busy stretch of Route 9W will be closed just north of the New York State border on Saturday, authorities warned motorists in northeast Bergen and Rockland County.

Repairs will closed the road in both directions between Hickey Street in Sparkill and Shadyside Avenue in South Nyack, just south of Route 287, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 2, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

Plan accordingly -- and don't forget: Fines are doubled for traffic offenses in a work zone.

"Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour utilizing State Route 59, State Route 303 and State Route 340," the New York DOT said.

