Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

News

Three-Wheeler Crash In Paramus Downs Traffic Signal, Sends Rider To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
Can Am Ryker following the crash on West Century Road in Paramus.
Can Am Ryker following the crash on West Century Road in Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A rider was hospitalized with a serious leg injury after toppling a traffic light and hitting a utility pole in Paramus.

The crash took down the signal at the entrance to the Frisch School and Country Club Plaza office building of West Century Road around 9 a.m. Friday.

The new Can Am Ryker, valued at around $9,000, was removed by CityWide Towing.

Paramus police -- including an Emergency Services Unit -- and borough EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

