Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Two Years Later, Missing Englewood Man Still Hasn't Been Found
News

SUV Plunges From Car Carrier, Collides With Sedan On Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Northbound Route 17 at the Midland Avenue overpass in Paramus.
Northbound Route 17 at the Midland Avenue overpass in Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

An SUV fell off a car carrier and collided with a sedan on northbound Route 17 on Thursday.

The Range Rover apparently got loosened and came crashing down at the Midland Avenue overpass in Paramus, colliding with a Honda Civic around 8:30 a.m. 

Both vehicles ended up being towed.

There was no immediate word on injuries to the sedan's occupants.

The northbound highway was closed from Century Road to Midland Avenue before being reopened at 9 a.m.

Members of the Paramus Police Emergency Service Unit were among the responders.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.