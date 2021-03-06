Supermarket Worker From Kearny Struck By Jeep In Lyndhurst

A 50-year-old Lyndhurst supermarket employee from Kearny was struck and injured walking to work early Saturday, authorities said.

The woman apparently had just gotten off a bus at the Kingsbridge train station and was crossing Ridge Road just north of Milton Avenue when she was thrown about 15 feet by a Jeep at 6:30 a.m., Lyndhurst Police Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

The 34-year-old driver from Fairfield told police he was coming over the crest of the bridge over the railroad tracks on northbound Ridge Road (Route 17) and “there she was.”

The woman hit her head, had facial injuries and complained of back pain she when she was brought to University Hospital in Newark, Auteri said.

No summonses were immediately issued. The Lyndhurst Police Traffic Bureau was investigating.

******

HELP SOUGHT: An 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed crossing a Hackensack street three blocks from home Thursday night, said authorities who were searching for an SUV that fled the scene.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/news/see-anything-hackensack-pedestrian-81-struck-killed-hit-run-suv-sought/804482/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.