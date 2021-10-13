Superintendent: Outsider Uttered Racial Epithet Used At High School Football Game In Oakland

The superintendent of the Ramapo Indian Hills School District said Wednesday that the person who uttered a racial slur against a visiting student from Englewood was an out-of-towner and not a district student.

The word was used during last Friday night's varsity game visiting Dwight Morrow High School and host Indian Hills High School, they said.

Police were notified, said Schools Indian Hills Schools Supt. Anthony Riscica.

Riscica said he also reached out to school officials in Englewood.

Everyone was leaving after the Indian Hills' varsity victory when "someone used the 'N' word toward one of the band members (from Englewood)," the superintendent said.

"Fortunately, our vice principals were right there," he said. "It turned out the person wasn't one of our students -- and doesn't even live in our community."

Oakland Police Lt. Christian Eldridge confirmed Wednesday that "the matter is currently under investigation by our Detectives Bureau."

Englewood School District President Samuel E. Trusty informed his community of the incident in an email on Tuesday.

"Although history indicates victories against racism, we must recognize that it still exists," Trusty wrote (see below). "[N]o student should be subjected to racism as it destroys one's sense of culture and self-esteem.

"As a whole, we must stand against racism and end it now. The world is a better place for everyone when we live in harmony."

