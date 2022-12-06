Suicide Bid By Gang Member Charged With Leonia Woman's Murder Locks Down Bergen County Jail

The Bergen County Jail was briefly locked down after a Paterson gang member charged with killing a Leonia woman tried to take his own life, responders said.

Nile Diakos, 35, was taken in custody to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus after sheriff's officers stopped him from hanging himself around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, they said.

Diakas was arrested on murder charges and jailed on March 30 for the stabbing death of Alicia Arnone in her Grand Avenue apartment several days earlier.

Diakos was at the apartment with Arnone’s 13-year-old daughter when Leonia police responded to their 911 call the morning of March 26, a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack says.

Diakos told them that his girlfriend was dead.

Police found Arnone, 35, "lying face down in a pool of blood at the top of the stairs," with a knife near her head, the complaint says.

Authorities originally charged Arnone’s former live-in boyfriend, Andrae Daniels of Lodi, with killing her.

County prosecutor’s detectives probed further, however, interviewing Diakos and the young girl.

They also learned that Diakos had spoken with an unidentified confidante who recorded their conversations in which he confessed to stabbing Arnone multiple times, the complaint says.

Diakos "admitted to leaving the residence because he heard the juvenile female coming from the bedroom," it says.

He immediately circled back to the front of the home "as if he was just arriving on scene" in order to appear as if he "was just arriving at the residence as the juvenile female came running outside."

Investigators said they also collected text messages in which Diakos "implicated himself in the murder,” the complaint says.

Diakos had posted a selfie on Facebook two weeks earlier showing blood running down from a wound on his cheek. "A chick says she loves u but then this,,,IMA get her bacc..." he wrote.

He's currently awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder, hindering and weapons offenses.

UPDATE: Ex-BF Cleared, Gang Member Charged With Stabbing Leonia Woman To Death

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.