Strange Pink Smoke Seen Wafting From Stack In Newark

Residents of Newark's Ironbound or motorists who regularly travel on the New Jersey Turnpike nearby are used to the forest of fuming smokestacks in the region. Normally the clouds billowing from the stacks are a light to dark gray.

On Wednesday, however, things were a little different.

A cloud of bright pink smoke was released from the Covanta facility, a combination trash incinerator and energy generation plant located in the heavily industrialized easternmost section of Newark near the Hudson County border.

The sight of the bright pink smoke was perplexing to almost all, concerning to some, and a source of amusement to others.

Not a misguided Pride Month tribute... https://t.co/MYXQasukgH — Chris Tsakis (@ChrisTsakis) June 20, 2019

According to the company, the smoke posed no risk to the public and was the result of a "rare occurrence" in which iodine is accidentally burned with trash.

Covanta Waste Management giving off pink smoke? WTH? @News12NJ What is it? pic.twitter.com/qkA2xCJ0xR — Marcelo S. Aguirre (@ArmedMedic3153) June 19, 2019

