Strange Pink Smoke Seen Wafting From Stack In Newark

Drivers in New Jersey saw a strange sight as pink smoke was coming out of a factory in Newark. Video Credit: CBS New York

Residents of Newark's Ironbound or motorists who regularly travel on the New Jersey Turnpike nearby are used to the forest of fuming smokestacks in the region. Normally the clouds billowing from the stacks are a light to dark gray.

On Wednesday, however, things were a little different.

A cloud of bright pink smoke was released from the Covanta facility, a combination trash incinerator and energy generation plant located in the heavily industrialized  easternmost section of Newark near the Hudson County border.

The sight of the bright pink smoke was perplexing to almost all, concerning to some, and a source of amusement to others.

According to the company, the smoke posed no risk to the public and was the result of a "rare occurrence" in which iodine is accidentally burned with trash.

